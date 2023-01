The new-build ‘homes’ where energy scientists play God with the weather

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Researchers hope £16m temperature-controlled chamber can stress test green tech to help make houses energy efficientThe temperature is almost -6C and despite the snow, workers are frantically putting the finishing touches to a pair of detached houses that look ready to move into. But all is not as it seems in the energy industry equivalent of The Truman Show.The new builds are nestled inside Energy House 2.0, a £16m temperature-controlled chamber at the University of Salford being unveiled on Thursday. It is hoped the research facility will play an important role in testing the technologies that will make our homes greener and cheaper to run, at a time when households are being crippled by sky-high energy bills. Continue reading...