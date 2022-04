The New Cryptocurrency With Ties to the Bored Ape Yacht Club

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recently, a new NFT hit the crypto market, but this one came with a twist. In this video clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium, Jon Quast, and Chris MacDonald discuss the details about ApeCoin, which surprisingly wasn't launched by Yuga Labs, developer of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club.Continue reading