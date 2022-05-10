The New Era of the PC: A Conversation About Windows 11, and the opportunity it represents for partners and customers.

TAIPEI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, and Corporate Vice President, Device Partner Sales, Nicole Dezen, will deliver a virtual COMPUTEX keynote on Monday May 23, at 3:30 p.m. local Taiwan time (UTC +8).

During the 30-minute keynote, Panay and Dezen will talk about how Windows 11 is empowering customers in a hybrid world, the new era of the PC that it has enabled and the opportunities it represents for partners. They will discuss Microsoft's continued investment in Windows 11, and touch on key areas of focus including security, hybrid work, accessibility, and gaming. Finally, Dezen and Panay will talk about how Microsoft's partners are utilizing the limitless computing power and capability of the Microsoft cloud and AI to build innovative services and solutions that empower both people and organizations to achieve more.

For more information and to register to watch the keynote, please go to: COMPUTEX.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

