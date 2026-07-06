ISA Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000067344
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06.07.2026 09:00:04
The new Isa rules melt my brain: but that’s not even the worst thing about these changes for first-time buyers | Jason Okundaye
Quite aside from all the convolutions, it’s clear the government is ignorant of the reality for young people like me hoping to get on the property ladderI need to talk about money. Specifically my finances and trying to buy a house as a young person. I hope you’ll forgive me if I sound like I don’t know what I’m talking about, but that’s because I’m going to try to make sense of the government’s reforms to personal savings accounts, known as Isas.These products have become significantly overcomplicated in recent years, with the government continually refreshing what were conceived of as simple tax-free savings accounts with new rules, allowances, products and age restrictions. I’m not alone in feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. As the deputy money editor of the i newspaper, Callum Mason, put it: “It’s hard enough to understand if you cover money for a living – I don’t know how the general public is supposed to do so.”Jason Okundaye is a Guardian Opinion assistant editor Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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