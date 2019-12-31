The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet Book Available Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Beach Diet®, a product of Tivity Health®, today announced that The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet book written by world-renowned cardiologist, creator of the South Beach Diet and South Beach Diet Science Advisory Board Member, Dr. Arthur Agatston, has been released. The book is available nationwide in bookstores, online, and on Amazon.

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet is unique in that it follows the proven principles of the low-carb/good-carb, good-fat, healthy-protein approach of the original South Beach Diet, layers in science-backed elements of the keto diet's higher fat and modifies it to increase protein. It utilizes a flexible, keto-friendly approach that does not require that a person be in strict ketosis to put their body into 'fat burning mode', lose weight and reap the health benefits.

The original South Beach Diet book, a New York Times Bestseller that spent 37 weeks at #1, and its sequels have over 23 million copies in print. The original book is one of the best-selling diet books of all time, and the first sequel, the South Beach Diet Cookbook, is one of the top selling cookbooks of all time.

"The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet is full of great information designed to help people lose weight and live healthier," said Keira Krausz, Nutrition Business Unit President, Tivity Health. "In the book, Dr. Agatston shines once again with his thorough research and ever-growing knowledge and expertise of health and wellness."

"The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet gives the benefits of a keto diet in a lifestyle-friendly way," said Dr. Arthur Agatston. "With its flexibility and highly satisfying foods, The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet is easy to start and easy to stick with over time. It's designed to help you lose weight, get healthier and feel better. It also offers important new preventive health information that I'm passionate about sharing to help people live longer, healthier lives."

The new book reveals cutting edge science that debunks nutrition myths that still guide the diet choices of a majority of people in the US today. It also explains how Americans are addicted to sugar, how insulin is key to weight loss and health, and how changing your diet can change your insulin levels and hormonal balance to shift your body from fat storage mode to fat burning mode – the key to effective and sustainable weight loss and better health.

The book offers a practical plan that cuts through the confusion around low-carb and keto and gives readers a simple, step-by-step 28-day eating plan that increases satisfaction, decreases appetite, and is easier to stick to over time. Packed with cutting edge, eye-opening science and practical advice, The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet also includes over 75 full color recipes.

