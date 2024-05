The New Magic Number for Retirement Is $1.5 Million. Investing in This ETF Can Help You Get There

A portfolio of $1 million by retirement may no longer be enough to live comfortably, according to a recent study from insurance company Northwestern Mutual. Instead, many Americans now believe that they might need around $1.5 million to have a comfortable retirement. In 2020, the number was much lower, at just $951,000. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that more money is likely necessary for retirement, given the fast pace of inflation over the past few years. But a huge 50-plus-percent increase in just four years is alarming nonetheless.Ultimately, everyone's magic number for retirement may vary. Not everyone has the same lifestyle, and where someone decides to retire will also have a significant effect on their financial needs. The conclusion, however, remains the same: You should try to save as much as you can for retirement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel