Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
08.12.2025 19:05:00
The New Opportunities That Could Boost Coupang Stock in 2026
For investors looking for exposure to e-commerce outside the U.S., there have been few options more exciting than Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). This online retailer has dominated the South Korean market and is rapidly growing in Taiwan. While shares are up 24% year to date, there's plenty of reason to believe that trend can continue. Here's what to keep an eye on as we head into 2026.While e-commerce is Coupang's bread and butter, the company is following the playbook laid out by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and expanding into other areas such as food delivery and streaming content. These newer businesses are part of Coupang's developing offerings segment; this is what investors should be watching.In the third quarter of 2025, revenue in the developing offerings segment grew by 32%, outpacing Coupang's consolidated revenue growth of 18%. While developing offerings still only account for 14% of overall revenue, these new businesses help diversify Coupang's revenue streams and should become more meaningful over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
04.08.25
