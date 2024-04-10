The new private equity fund INVL Private Equity Fund II is targeting EUR 250 million

The leading asset management group in the Baltics, Invalda INVL, through its subsidiary company INVL Asset Management, has established a new closed-end investment fund for informed investors INVL Private Equity Fund II which is the successor of the private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund. INVL Private Equity Fund II will invest in businesses in the Baltic States, Poland and neighbouring countries. It targets EUR 250 million of capital with a hard cap of EUR 400 million which will make it the largest fund in the Baltics.

INVL Private Equity Fund II starts its operations after the Fund rules were approved by the Bank of Lithuania.

"We believe that INVL Private Equity Fund II will be the top choice for local and foreign investors who understand our region, the opportunities it presents and are willing to invest in companies operating in the market with sound plans for rapid growth. The capital of the fund and the knowledge of the investment managers will be an additional resource, stimulating the development of the companies and the countries in which investments are made.

Invalda INVL team has accumulated over 30 years of experience in acquiring, restructuring, and growing market leaders in the region. It is confirmed by the successful operations of the existing INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, including specific portfolio companies leading in their respective fields. The new fund will be managed by the same team that has demonstrated the ability to invest, execute complex transactions, and manage companies to ensure their rapid expansion and value growth," said Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.

"The new fund will continue the successful strategy of EUR 165 million INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, which invested in and significantly developed businesses in sectors such as waste management combating climate change, healthcare and food processing companies contributing to public welfare, namely Eco Baltia, InMedica, Egles sanatorija or Galinta, which are leaders in their respective fields.

"The net internal rate of return of the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund at the end of 2023 was 26%, with a money multiple of 1.9x. Had the Fund investors allocated capital to investments in the stock indices 'OMX Baltic All Share' and 'MSCI Eastern Europe ex RU' simultaneously, the return would have been respectively 20 and 17 percentage points lower," said Deimante Korsakaite, Managing Partner of INVL Private Equity Fund II and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.

According to her, the public market equivalent is a tool to compare investments in private equity and listed companies.

The new fund will continue the strategy of INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund – to capitalise on attractive opportunities in the Baltics and Poland by investing in medium-sized companies that, with additional capital injection, have the potential to become their sectors’ leaders in the region, thus ensuring an attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors. INVL Private Equity Fund II will focus on acquiring controlling or significant minority stakes and actively participate in investment management to significantly increase the value of capital over the long term. The aim is to form a diversified portfolio of 10-12 investments, providing target companies with growth capital, as well as carrying out buyout and buy-and-build' investments. The Fund plans to invest EUR 15 million to EUR 35 million in each portfolio investment, but if significant potential for value enhancement through additional investments is foreseen it may also carry out smaller initial capital investments.

"We will continue to adhere to strict investment discipline and invest only in companies where we can see clear potential for value creation, and how our involvement with management would help ensure faster business growth and expansion," says the INVL Private Equity Fund II and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund Managing Partner.

The initial offering of investment units for INVL Private Equity Fund II is expected to be completed after raising at least EUR 125 million, with the aim to announce it by the end of this year. The minimum investment in the fund is EUR 10 million, however the management company has the right to accept investors with a lower investment amount. Additionally, the management company is establishing a feeder fund that will invest in INVL Private Equity Fund II, with a minimum investment amount of EUR 125 thousand.

To align the interests of investors and the INVL Private Equity Fund II management team, the latter will invest a significant amount, constituting at least 10% of the total size of the fund. It is planned that the fund will operate for 10 years from the end of the initial offering stage.

Established by the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, INVL Asset Management, the new fund adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance and risk management, overseen by the Bank of Lithuania. The assets of INVL Private Equity Fund II are safeguarded, and the movement of funds is supervised and controlled by a depository. The Bank of Lithuania granted INVL Asset Management the license to carry out activities under the Law on Alternative Investment Fund Managers in October 2017.

