THE NEW SHARP SMART DISHWASHER DELIVERS REMOTE OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY

A centerpiece of SHARP's new Compact Kitchen Suite, the 24 in. Alexa-enabled dishwasher can be controlled remotely via app or voice command.

MONTVALE, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its rich heritage in cooking technology, SHARP Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today unveiled its latest smart kitchen appliance: The SHARP Smart Dishwasher (SDW6767HS). Hitting the market by late summer, the SHARP Smart dishwasher features premium functions such as Wi-Fi-enabled "Works with Alexa" for easy remote control, LED interior lighting, adjustable racks for efficient loading, a Power Wash sprayer for stubborn cookware, and Wash Zone options for focused cleaning on either rack.

"At SHARP, we understand that smart appliances are the way of the future, and consumers are looking to work smarter – not harder in their homes," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "We are so proud to introduce this connected appliance into our portfolio, which is designed to make kitchen clean up as simple as possible."

"Works with Alexa" is the star of the show. Ever climb into bed at night only to realize that you forgot to press start on the dishwasher? Just ask Alexa, "Alexa, turn on the dishwasher." The SHARP SDW6767HS goes beyond Start & Stop; most cycles and settings can be enabled with simple voice commands. Not sure which mode is on? Just ask Alexa, "Alexa, what is the dishwasher mode?" You can set the delay, Wash Zone, and even check how much time is left, just by asking Alexa.

Smart Home set-up is a snap. There are three different ways to connect your dishwasher with the Amazon Alexa app: With a Barcode, Without a Barcode, or if you made your purchase on Amazon.com, Zero Touch Setup. Zero Touch Setup means your SHARP Smart Dishwasher will arrive configured with your home network settings you have saved in your Amazon Alexa account.

"With every new appliance innovation, we fulfill our promise of, 'Simply Better Living'," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "We know this dishwasher will help you spend less of your time and energy cleaning dirty dishes and leave more time to do the things that really matter to you."

Additional features include premium LED interior lighting for easier loading and organizing, a flexible third rack for a range of loading configurations, a modern pocket handle in the door, and beautiful stainless-steel finish inside and out. The highly durable design includes a stainless-steel tub and spray arm, along with premium glide rails. It also boasts a Library Quiet™ function, registering at a low 45dB, and a multi-fan drying option to improve drying performance with or without Heated Dry.

The 24 in. Smart Dishwasher by SHARP is part Sharp's full Compact Kitchen Suite in the United States. The complete set of 24 in. appliances allows for flexible integration into a variety of kitchen layouts and designs. SHARP's Smart Dishwasher will retail at $999 and be available in July 2022. For more details on SHARP appliances and to find online retailers to purchase, visit shop.SHARPusa.com.

About SHARP Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of SHARP Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain home appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include SHARP Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

SHARP Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 and received a 2021 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.SHARPusa.com/.

SHARP, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of SHARP Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kellyn Curtis

972.816.1355

kcurtis@peppercomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-sharp-smart-dishwasher-delivers-remote-operational-capability-301582339.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation