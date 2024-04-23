The new UNIQLO x Marimekko collaboration collection brings joyful patterns to a summer picnic

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 23 April 2024 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko and global apparel retailer UNIQLO will launch a new limited-edition collaboration collection in May 2024. The collection is made of simple and comfortable UNIQLO pieces and Marimekko’s timeless archive patterns that showcase the brand’s art of printmaking.

The UNIQLO x Marimekko Summer 2024 limited-edition collection includes items for all ages from women to children and babies. The assortment offers a wide array of comfortable dresses, T-shirts and skirts. To perfect the looks, the line also features matching accessories, including the popular round mini shoulder bags in different Marimekko prints.

"The overarching theme for this collection is the idea of a joyful summer picnic with friends and family. We are excited to bring some of our iconic archive prints to this colorful selection of UNIQLO’s easy summer dresses, matching accessories and more. Each item reflects the bold and optimistic lifestyle philosophy that Marimekko’s print design is known for. Our earlier collaborations with UNIQLO have given us the opportunity to share Marimekko’s art of printmaking to a wide, global audience, and therefore we are excited to continue working together,” says Marimekko’s Chief Creative Director Rebekka Bay.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Marimekko once again this summer. The Marimekko prints feature patterns that are inspired by nature. For this collection we chose a selection of prints that would be perfect for the seasons when the sun is shining. The latest lineup includes items for women and girls as well as babies. I hope everyone enjoys the UNIQLO x Marimekko collection for the sunny and cheerful season ahead,” commented Yukihiro Katsuta, Head of Research & Development, UNIQLO.

The collection includes Marimekko’s patterns fit for summer from three different decades: 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Melooni (melon) and Ruukku (pot for flowers) by Maija Isola, Pentti Rinta’s wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) and minimalistic Asema (station), Demeter print from the 1970s by Katsuji Wakisaka, and adding the final touch to the collection is Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi's striped classic Galleria (gallery).

Limited-edition UNIQLO x Marimekko Summer 2024 collaboration collection will be available in UNIQLO stores and at online stores (uniqlo.com) globally where it operates from 2 May 2024 onward. The launch date differs from country to country.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko’s international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with UNIQLO has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in the Asia-Pacific region in the second, third and fourth quarter of 2023.

Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/6MRNgF_t5fX9

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/uniqlo-x-marimekko-summer-2024-limited-edition-collection

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.77 trillion Yen for the 2023 fiscal year ending August 31, 2023 (US $18.92 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2023 rate of $1 = 146.2 yen), Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. Its corporate statement is Changing Clothes, Changing Conventional Wisdom. Change the World.

Today UNIQLO has a total of more than 2,400 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.uniqlo.com.



