Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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29.11.2026 10:05:46
The New York Times' 2027 Outlook: Digital Bundling Strategy Drives Sustainable Subscriber Growth
When a reader clicks to open a digital recipe for sourdough or checks a live election tracker, they are interacting with the modern engine of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT). What began as a broadsheet newspaper founded in 1851 has evolved into a diversified digital subscription powerhouse, offering everything from investigative journalism and cooking guides to gaming and sports coverage. With the stock recently trading at $68.52 per share and delivering a 7.5% return over the past year, the company's transformation from print-reliant to digital-first has become a textbook case of legacy media adaptation.
Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns New York Times an overall Superscore of 85 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).
An 85 places the company in the Top ~3% of every company we score, meaning it sits ahead of roughly 97 out of every 100 companies we evaluate. This score is a data-driven signal, and the following analysis breaks down why the company holds this position and where the risks remain, providing a foundation for your own deeper investigation.
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