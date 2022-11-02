02.11.2022 12:16:13

The New York Times Co., Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $36.62 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $54.66 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $547.68 million from $509.10 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.62 Mln. vs. $54.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $547.68 Mln vs. $509.10 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.mehr Nachrichten