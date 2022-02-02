|
02.02.2022 13:17:15
The New York Times Co., Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $69.89 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $10.01 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $594.23 million from $509.36 million last year.
The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $69.89 Mln. vs. $10.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $594.23 Mln vs. $509.36 Mln last year.
