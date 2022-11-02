The New York Times Company Improves 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) said its third-quarter operating profit increased to $51.0 million from $49.0 million, prior year, as higher digital subscription revenues at The New York Times Group segment more than offset expected operating losses at The Athletic Media Company. Adjusted operating profit increased to $69.0 million from $65.1 million.

Looking forward, The New York Times Company said it is improving outlook for full-year 2022 results and expects adjusted operating profit between $320 and $330 million, even with the dilution from acquisition of The Athletic, which is on the high-end of the full year guidance range provided in February.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.21 compared to $0.23, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bottom line totaled $36.62 million, or $0.22 per share compared with $54.66 million, or $0.32 per share, prior year.

Total revenues increased 7.6 percent to $547.7 million. Subscription revenues increased 11.7 percent to $382.7 million, while advertising revenues decreased 0.4 percent to $110.5 million. Analysts on average had estimated $548.56 million in revenue.

The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with approximately 9.33 million paid subscribers with approximately 10.75 million paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 9.33 million subscribers, approximately 8.59 million were paid digital-only subscribers with approximately 10.02 million paid digital-only subscriptions.

Compared with the end of the second quarter, there was a net increase of 180,000 digital-only subscribers and 210,000 digital-only subscriptions. Compared with a year ago, net increase was 1,010,000 digital-only subscribers and 1,230,000 digital-only subscriptions.

"We now have more than a million bundle subscribers, well on our way to our next mile marker of 15 million subscribers by 2027," Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO, The New York Times Company, said.

