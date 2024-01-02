|
02.01.2024 17:50:48
The New York Times Just Sued Microsoft and OpenAI. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI opened up a brave new world with the launch of ChatGPT late last year. The advent of generative AI technologies could disrupt a wide range of industries, but it's also prompted thorny questions about how this new technology should be regulated and what's fair game for training these new large language models, which develop their intelligence from content on the internet.That particular issue is at the heart of a new multibillion-dollar lawsuit that could shake up Silicon Valley as The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) is suing Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging that they violated its use of the copyright to its articles.The so-called paper of record filed the lawsuit last Wednesday in Federal District Court in Manhattan, claiming that the generative AI pioneers are responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" for the "unlawful copying and use of the Times' uniquely valuable works." The complaint also demands that OpenAI and Microsoft destroy the models that used the Times' content. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The New York Times Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|12 290,00
|0,50%
|Microsoft Corp.
|340,20
|0,93%
|The New York Times Co.
|42,96
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.