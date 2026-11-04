The New York Times Projects Q4 Subscription Revenues To Rise 9 - 11%

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) said, for the fourth quarter, the company expects: total subscription revenues growth in a range of 9 - 11%; and Digital-only subscription revenues growth of 12 - 15%. Total advertising revenues are expected to increase mid-single-digits, while Digital advertising revenues are projected to rise high-single-to-low-double-digits. Adjusted operating costs are estimated to increase 6 - 8%.

Third quarter earnings came in at $97.4 million, compared with $81.7 million, a year ago. EPS was $0.60 compared with $0.50 in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit increased 13.9 percent year-over-year to $149.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.68 compared with $0.59.

Subscription; advertising; and affiliate, licensing and other revenues for the third quarter increased 9.7 percent to $768.5 million from $700.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Total subscription revenues increased 10.7 percent to $547.5 million compared with $494.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Digital-only subscription revenues grew 14.6 percent year-over-year, driven by growth in both digital-only subscribers and digital-only average revenue per user. Digital advertising revenues increased 12.0 percent year-over-year.

The company ended the third quarter with approximately 13.76 million subscribers to its print and digital products, including approximately 13.22 million digital-only subscribers. Compared with the end of the third quarter of 2025, there was a net increase of approximately 1,460,000 digital-only subscribers.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, New York Times shares are up 3.84 percent to $69.75.

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