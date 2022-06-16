The New York Women’s Foundation Announces Spring Grantmaking Efforts with Renewed Focus on Abortion Access and Expansion of Reproductive Justice Portfolio

The New York Women's Foundation announces over half a million dollars in its latest round of grantmaking to directly address abortion restrictions currently facing the nation

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The New York Women's Foundation announced its latest round of grantmaking, inclusive of 10 grants to 10 organizations, totaling $720,000 to both new and existing grantee partners doing critical, community-rooted work. These grants are aligned with The New York Women's Foundation's mission of creating an equitable and just future for women and families, strongly reflecting its vision to advance economic, gender, and racial justice for women and families in New York City and beyond.

In this pivotal moment for women and gender-expansive people, The Foundation has strengthened its investment and support to grantee partners that combat restrictive policies and expand critical access to abortions to ensure sustainability of the reproductive justice movement for the long-term. Leveraging the growth and momentum of these efforts, the grants will authentically expand the reach and presence of community-based solutions generating impact aligned with The Foundation's strategic priorities.

"Our work will always be rooted in the needs of women and gender expansive people of New York City, but we are currently witnessing a hostile attack on our bodily autonomy and national abortion rights," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "The Foundation is working to ensure that New York can be a safe space where individuals can know their rights are protected."

For The Foundation's May round of grantmaking, investments focused on emerging grassroots organizations led by women and gender-expansive people of color, with 70% of grantee partners awarded in this cycle having budgets of $1M or less. Grants also prioritized economic justice, safety and healing, and civic engagement for women, girls, and gender-expansive people. As The Foundation advocates for a more liberatory future for reproductive justice and abortion access, this latest round of grantmaking expands the current portfolio by awarding $100,000 to two new grantee partners with extensive impact in the space:

The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF) assists individuals in need by paying for abortions in New York State or for New York residents seeking care elsewhere. NYAAF provides funding directly to clinics on behalf of the people they serve and assists people from out of state who need help covering the costs of their procedures in New York .

or for residents seeking care elsewhere. NYAAF provides funding directly to clinics on behalf of the people they serve and assists people from out of state who need help covering the costs of their procedures in . If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice works to transform abortion-centered law and policy through advocacy, support, and organizing to allow individuals to actualize sexual and reproductive well-being on their own terms. If/When/How has an additional initiative titled the Repro Legal Defense Fund which covers bail and funds defenses for people targeted by prosecutors for self-abortion and abortion outside the clinical setting.

With over $100 million in grantmaking efforts over the course of The Foundation's 35-year tenure, this latest round of grantmaking has reaffirmed its leadership and dedication to investing in pathways for long-term solutions in communities throughout New York and beyond.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $100 million in its 35-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

