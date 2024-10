The Newest Artificial Intelligence Stock Has Arrived -- and It Claims to Make Chips That Are 20x Faster Than Nvidia

The artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has amassed close to a $3.2 trillion market cap, making it one of the world's largest chipmakers. It now consumes more than 6% of the broader benchmark S&P 500 index. Over the last five years, Nvidia has grown annual revenue by 458% and the stock is up an incredible 2,009%. Given the potential for AI to disrupt life as we know it, it's understandable that investors are so excited about the stock.But the lure of these kinds of gains is naturally going to attract competition. Now, one of Nvidia's competitors is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and claiming to manufacture chips that can vastly outperform Nvidia at a fraction of the price. Let's take a look.Last week, the AI chipmaker Cerebras filed its registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the intent to go public. In a press release from 2021, Cerebras said it had a valuation of $4 billion after a $250 million series F financing round. The company is targeting a $1 billion IPO at a $7 billion to $8 billion valuation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool