|
12.10.2024 16:05:00
The Newest Artificial Intelligence Stock Has Arrived -- and It Claims to Make Chips That Are 20x Faster Than Nvidia
The artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has amassed close to a $3.2 trillion market cap, making it one of the world's largest chipmakers. It now consumes more than 6% of the broader benchmark S&P 500 index. Over the last five years, Nvidia has grown annual revenue by 458% and the stock is up an incredible 2,009%. Given the potential for AI to disrupt life as we know it, it's understandable that investors are so excited about the stock.But the lure of these kinds of gains is naturally going to attract competition. Now, one of Nvidia's competitors is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and claiming to manufacture chips that can vastly outperform Nvidia at a fraction of the price. Let's take a look.Last week, the AI chipmaker Cerebras filed its registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the intent to go public. In a press release from 2021, Cerebras said it had a valuation of $4 billion after a $250 million series F financing round. The company is targeting a $1 billion IPO at a $7 billion to $8 billion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|NVIDIA kauft KI-Startup OctoAI: Was hinter der strategischen Übernahme steckt (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)