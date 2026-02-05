NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
05.02.2026 15:02:00
The Newest Member of the $1 Trillion Club Has Soared 4,755,356% Since Its IPO, and It's Still a Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street (Hint: Not a Tech Stock)
Once upon a time, the idea of a company's market cap ascending to $1 trillion was unheard of. Apple was the first publicly traded company in the U.S. to surpass that lofty benchmark, making the grade in 2018. The ranks have swelled in recent years, with an even dozen companies populating the list (as of this writing). Most of those companies are, unsurprisingly, in the tech sector, but the latest to make the grade bucks that trend. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is the latest company to join the $1 trillion club, and the company needs little introduction. It's the world's largest retailer by sales, according to the National Retail Federation. It has also been an incredible investment. Since Walmart's IPO in 1970, the stock has gained 4,755,356% (as of this writing). Those results aren't part of some distant past, either. Walmart has gained 29% over the past year -- more than double the returns of the S&P 500 -- and the stock is still a buy right now, according to Wall Street.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|14,20
|2,90%
