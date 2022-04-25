The newly elected Board of AB “Klaipedos nafta” takes office

The term of office of the new independent Board members of AB "Klaipedos nafta” (hereinafter – KN) Board started today.

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of KN held on the 5th of January 2022 adopted a decision to elect the independent Board members for a new four-year term of office:

Guy Mason

Edvinas Katilius

Alfonso Morriello

Jurate Lingiene

The chairman of the Board is scheduled to be elected at the first meeting of the new Board in May 13, 2022.

The decision regarding fifth Board member of the Company will be adopted in a near future.

