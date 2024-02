The Next Big Cybersecurity Threat: Artificial Intelligence (AI). 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Each year, global consulting firm PwC surveys thousands of leading CEOs to gauge their temperature on the risks and opportunities facing their businesses. PwC just released the 27th edition of that survey, and it revealed some very useful insights about the world's most dominant technology trend right now : artificial intelligence (AI).Of the 4,702 respondents, 64% believe generative AI will increase cybersecurity risks in their organization over the next 12 months. It was the leading concern as it relates to AI, outranking the spread of misinformation and the potential reputational risks it could cause. Generative AI has the ability to create hyperrealistic emails for phishing scams, and it can even produce deep fake audio recordings designed to impersonate executives over the phone. These sneaky attacks are targeted at employees to convince them to click on malicious links or hand over sensitive information, and it's becoming harder for the average person to tell the difference between what's real and what isn't.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel