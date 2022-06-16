The Next Big Surprise from MGA Entertainment Are Mini Sized: Bratz® Minis Are Here!

Highly Detailed Bratz® Minis and Real-Working Bratz® Mini Cosmetics Are the First to Join MGA's Miniverse™

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The girls with a passion for fashion are at it again! MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today the biggest news since the launch of its Bratz® fashion doll sensation that took the world by storm more than 20 years ago – Bratz® Minis and Bratz® Mini Cosmetics. Featuring a total of 40 different minis to collect in the first series, the new line will bring these pop culture favorites to your pocket as meticulously detailed, real working collectible minis.

"As Bratz celebrates 21 years since hitting shelves, we are so excited to launch the next big thing, Bratz Minis and Bratz Mini Cosmetics, featuring the same bold fashions, attitudes, and details but in a shrunk-down, highly detailed, collectible size," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. "The real-working features are unlike anything the industry or collectors have seen before, so get them before they sell out!"

Each Bratz Minis mystery pack includes two nearly 2-inch tall Bratz dolls in mini replica packaging, mirroring the full-sized dolls iconic classic packaging. The trapezoid-shaped package becomes the display stand for each miniature doll and fans can collect 24 different Bratz Minis in this first series.

The Bratz Mini Cosmetics includes two real working, mini cosmetics, including eye shadow, lipstick, and mascara, in a mini replica makeup bag, all inside a mystery trapezoid package that doubles as a display stand, too. There are 16 different Bratz Mini Cosmetics to collect.

Bratz® Minis and Bratz® Mini Cosmetics will be available beginning in July 2022 at U.S. retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target at MSRP $9.99 and globally in major markets. Follow along on Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube at @officialminiverse and #miniverse for news and announcements of new minis, categories, and exclusives.

Bratz Minis and Bratz Minis Cosmetics kick-off the launch of MGA's Miniverse™, the new collectible line of miniatures that brings everyone's favorite brands into the burgeoning mini collectible category. The miniature craze, which appeals to both adult collectors and kid's collectibles, has picked up steam, with more than 75 million unique videos found in a recent search featuring minis of toys and other everyday objects in all shapes, styles, and categories. MGA's Miniverse™ will continue to expand with other MGA popular toy brands, like Little Tikes®, L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Rainbow High™, and into new mini categories to satisfy the desires of collectors and kids at heart.

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creations®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn .

