The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Many investors keep tabs on the stocks Warren Buffett owns through Berkshire Hathaway, hoping to emulate his success. There is nothing wrong with that. Great investors can be a source of great inspiration. However, the most important lessons an investor can learn from Buffett are philosophical in nature -- not necessarily which stocks to buy, but how to invest in stocks.Buffett has 80 years of investing experience under his belt, and he has seen more than a few bear markets during his time. But all of those downturns inevitably ended in a new bull market, and there is no reason to believe the current situation is any different. To that end, Buffett once said market downturns are "an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices."Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) accounts for less than 1% of Berkshire's portfolio, but it undoubtedly qualifies as a great company, and the stock looks too cheap to pass up. Here's what you should know.Continue reading