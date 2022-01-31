The Next Lululemon? A Profitable, Small-Cap Stock With Huge Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just think for a second about how much money is spent on outfitting our athletes for prime performance. Lululemon Athletica got its start by focusing squarely on one type of customer: people who do yoga. It's been an enormously successful investment. Why don't we focus as much of our energy on those who save lives, like doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals? That's the question that Heather Hasson asked herself over a decade ago. Her answer was to create Figs (NYSE: FIGS) to fulfill that empty need.Her company -- co-founded and led by Trina Spear -- went public last year and has shown blazing growth. While clothing manufacturers aren't the hottest types of stocks for investors today, the growth shown at Figs is impressive. In this Jan. 10 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, the two tell you all you need to know about the company. At the end, they offer up how the company scored on their investing frameworks.Continue reading