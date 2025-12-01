:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
01.12.2025 07:05:00
The Next Phase of AI Infrastructure Is Coming, and Alphabet May Be the Stock to Own
While it may seem that investors' views on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and its future as an artificial intelligence (AI) leader changed overnight, it has been working behind the scenes for more than a decade to put itself in its current position. However, the company is just starting to benefit from the edge it has developed in AI infrastructure and cloud computing, and its lead is likely going to widen from here, making it the stock to own for the next phase of AI infrastructure.Alphabet has actually been working on AI since 2011, when it founded a research lab called Google Brain. Here it developed its deep learning TensorFlow framework, which today is used for training large language models (LLMs) and running inference within Google Cloud. Meanwhile, it acquired British AI lab DeepMind in 2014. Together with Google Brain, which it merged with in 2023, it helped lay the building blocks and code for its Gemini LLM.The company released its TensorFlow machine learning library in November of 2015 and unveiled its tensor processing units (TPUs) the next year. These custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are preprogrammed chips designed specifically for machine learning and AI workloads optimized for Google Cloud's TensorFlow framework. The company used its early TPUs to run its own internal workloads and then began renting them out to customers as part of Google Cloud's infrastructure-as-a-service solution in 2018.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
