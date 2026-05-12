Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.05.2026 15:15:00
The Next Phase of the AI Chip Supercycle Is Here. 1 Growth Stock Buy Before It Is Too Late (Hint: It Isn't Intel or Broadcom)
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the biggest growth driver for the stock market in recent years, as the proliferation of this technology has positively impacted multiple industries and applications.The semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. Chips have been deployed in massive numbers in data centers over the past few years to train AI models. But now, a significant portion of chips are used for AI inference applications. That's not surprising, as inference is the process of putting a trained AI model to work in the real world by feeding it new data so it can make decisions in real-time, generate responses, and provide recommendations.In fact, inference is going to be bigger than the training phase. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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