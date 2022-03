The Next Starbucks CEO Will Be Critical -- Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few years, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has seen a lot of shuffling at the leadership level. Notably, in March 2021, Chief Operating Officer and President Rosalind "Roz" Brewer left to become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. This month, CEO Kevin Johnson announced he was retiring, with Howard Schultz once again returning to lead the coffee chain as chief executive -- but only on an interim basis. In this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Jamie Louko discuss whether Starbucks has a management talent problem.