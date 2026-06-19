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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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19.06.2026 10:30:00
The Next Wave of Medical AI Could Mint More Millionaires Than the First -- Here Are the Stocks to Own
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) are two healthcare companies using AI in very different ways, but with the same goal: speeding up real-world drug development. The first wave of AI rewarded companies that sold the "picks and shovels." The next wave may reward companies that dig deep into clinics, pharmacies, and labs to turn those tools into new medicines.Indeed, the smart money tends to show up where AI meets real-world use. These two companies sit in very different places on that map, and each has its own potential growth drivers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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