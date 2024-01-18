|
18.01.2024 13:00:00
The NFL Could Help Make Disney Even Bigger Than Netflix
The streaming wars are spilling into live sports, and the NFL is taking notice. Recent reports indicate that the NFL could partner with Disney (NYSE: DIS) through taking a stake in ESPN. If Disney pulls it off, this could help make it a bigger streaming company than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).In this video, Travis Hoium covers the thought process behind the potential deal and why it could be a massive win for Disney.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Medien: Walt Disney lehnt aktivistische Aktionäre im Verwaltungsrat ab (Handelsblatt)
|
17.01.24
|Disney criticises Nelson Peltz as it rejects activist board nominees (Financial Times)
|
16.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)