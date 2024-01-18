18.01.2024 13:00:00

The NFL Could Help Make Disney Even Bigger Than Netflix

The streaming wars are spilling into live sports, and the NFL is taking notice. Recent reports indicate that the NFL could partner with Disney (NYSE: DIS) through taking a stake in ESPN. If Disney pulls it off, this could help make it a bigger streaming company than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).In this video, Travis Hoium covers the thought process behind the potential deal and why it could be a massive win for Disney.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

