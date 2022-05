The NFL Just Dealt Cable Companies a Major Blow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just when it looks as if cable television companies like Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) might be able to quell the cord-cutting movement, wham! A key content partner deals the industry another tough blow. According to reporting from Sports Business Journal, the National Football League is planning to launch a live game-streaming app in July, airing the same games available to football fans in their respective geographical markets.At first blush, the move seems a bit pointless. Consumers can already watch these local games, if not through their cable plan, then via broadcasts picked up by aerial antennas. Even at the low cost of $5 per month, it's a solution to a problem that seemingly doesn't exist. Ergo, perhaps Charter and Comcast have nothing to worry about here.Live sports is one of the key reasons people continue to pay $80 per month (or more) for cable TV; however, it's a development that cable company investors can't afford to ignore.Continue reading