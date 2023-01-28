|
28.01.2023 11:57:00
The No. 1 Reason to Buy Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock Right Now
Warren Buffett likes stocks. He began investing in stocks at age 11, buying three preferred shares of Cities Services. Through the years, he has amassed a multibillion-dollar fortune thanks to the performance of the many stocks he's purchased.What's Buffett's favorite stock of all? That's an easy question. It's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), hands down. Most of the legendary investor's net worth is tied to the stock of the conglomerate that he runs.Some might argue that Berkshire isn't as good of an investment as it used to be. However, my view is that it's still a smart pick for long-term investors. Here's the No. 1 reason to buy Buffett's favorite stock right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!