The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

You can start collecting your Social Security benefits as early as age 62 and as late as age 70 -- though you have a full retirement age (FRA) somewhere in between, which is 66 or 67 for most of us. Start collecting before your FRA, and your benefit checks will shrink. Delay beyond it, and they'll grow bigger.That can make it seem like delaying is a no-brainer move, but remember that when you start early, you'll collect many more checks than if you delay. The most popular age for starting to collect Social Security benefits is actually 62, according to a 2019 report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.Here's a look at the main reason why starting at 62 makes plenty of sense for lots of people -- plus why waiting until age 70 is the right move for some.