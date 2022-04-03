The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The earliest age you can get your first Social Security check is 62. Filing for benefits ASAP comes at a cost, though, as each month you delay beyond 62 results in a small increase in your monthly check amount. If you get your benefits as soon as you're able, you'll give up any chance to raise your retirement income. While getting a smaller check definitely has financial downsides, there's one circumstance where you absolutely don't want to wait longer than necessary to get your first payment. If you find yourself in this situation, don't hesitate to get your Social Security retirement income coming in ASAP. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading