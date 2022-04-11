The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every year, many eager seniors sign up for Social Security as soon as they turn 62, while others swear they'll never claim before 70. Who's right? Well, that depends.There isn't really a "right" time to sign up for Social Security. But if you're trying to squeeze the most out of the program, you want to choose your starting age carefully. A lot of the time, maximizing your lifetime benefit means delaying Social Security for a while. But in some situations, starting at 62 really is your best option.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading