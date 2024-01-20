|
20.01.2024 13:30:00
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Social Security benefits first become available to you when you're 62. But you'll see lots of advice telling you not to start them so young. The problem is that if you begin your retirement benefits so early, you'll get a significantly reduced monthly payment compared to your standard benefit or the amount you'd be entitled to if you delayed.But while it's indeed true that you'll get a smaller monthly check due to early filing penalties, that doesn't mean you shouldn't begin your benefits then. In fact, there's one really great reason to start collecting your checks at age 62. Here's what it is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!