The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 67

When should you claim your Social Security benefits? It's not something you need to worry about while you're 10 or more years away, but eventually you have to figure out what makes sense for you.Although people contemplate delaying their benefits for the increased payments, there's one compelling reason why claiming at 67 is the way to go.When it comes to Social Security, one of the most important numbers you can know is your full retirement age (FRA), which is when you're eligible to receive your full monthly Social Security benefit. Here are FRAs based on birth years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel