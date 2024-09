The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security Benefits at Age 62

Life is chock-full of important decisions. Where to go to school. Which job to take. Whom to marry. Where to live. Those are just a few of them.As you approach your retirement years, another important decision comes to the forefront: When should you begin collecting Social Security? For many Americans, the answer is age 62 -- the earliest date possible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool