The No. 1 Retirement Savings Strategy That Every Gen Zer Should Know Now

Individuals in the Gen Z generation -- those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s -- have one huge advantage over the rest of us when it comes to saving and investing for retirement: time.There may be no bigger advantage that an investor can have than time -- not advanced degrees or years of stock market experience. That may sound like a hot take, but it's true. The reason that time is so critical boils down to one thing: compound earnings, or compounding. Here's why.The oldest Gen Zers among us right now are around 25 years old, presumably either a few years out of college or several years into their adult working life. Whether you are working a full-time job on your career path, freelancing, pulling part-time hours, or still in school, it behooves you to start investing for retirement as early as possible.