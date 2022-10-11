|
11.10.2022 14:00:00
The Non-Apple PC Market Has Fallen Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Global sales of personal computers tumbled by 15% year over year in the third quarter, according to a report from market intelligence firm IDC. There was a sliver of good news in that report -- PC sales remained above their pre-pandemic levels as the industry shipped 74.3 million units in Q3, up from 70.4 million units in Q3 2019.The bad news for any company involved in the manufacture or sale of Windows PCs is that a strong performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) prettied up the numbers quite a bit. Apple was the only top 5 PC provider to grow its shipments in Q3, when it shipped just over 10 million Macs, up 40% year over year.If you back Apple out of the picture, the PC market is shipping fewer units than it did before the pandemic. Unit shipments of non-Apple PCs totaled 64.2 million in Q3, down from 65.4 million in Q3 2019.Continue reading
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|12:26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
