Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 14:00:00

The Non-Apple PC Market Has Fallen Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Global sales of personal computers tumbled by 15% year over year in the third quarter, according to a report from market intelligence firm IDC. There was a sliver of good news in that report  -- PC sales remained above their pre-pandemic levels as the industry shipped 74.3 million units in Q3, up from 70.4 million units in Q3 2019.The bad news for any company involved in the manufacture or sale of Windows PCs is that a strong performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) prettied up the numbers quite a bit. Apple was the only top 5 PC provider to grow its shipments in Q3, when it shipped just over 10 million Macs, up 40% year over year.If you back Apple out of the picture, the PC market is shipping fewer units than it did before the pandemic. Unit shipments of non-Apple PCs totaled 64.2 million in Q3, down from 65.4 million in Q3 2019.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

12:26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.09.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.09.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 4 241,00 -5,06% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 144,56 1,33% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen