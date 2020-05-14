The Non-viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market is Projected to be Worth USD 1.4 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2%, Claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Over time, innovative approaches surrounding the development of potential therapies using non-viral transfection systems have prompted several companies to commercialize proprietary technologies to facilitate gene transfer into cells, via a variety of physical, chemical and other non-viral methods. The growing demand for safe and effective genetically engineered ATMPs is likely to further propel the opportunity for non-viral transfection system developers.

To order this 220+ page report, which features 100+ figures and 125+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

More than 110 companies claim to offer different types of non-viral transfection systems

The majority of players engaged in the development and commercialization of non-viral transfection systems offer reagents (52%), followed by companies offering electroporation-based transfection systems (17%) and other non-viral transfection systems (31%).

13,000+ patents related to non-viral transfection systems filed in the last three years

Over 50% of patents were filed in North America, and were primarily focused on novel transfection methods and affiliated technologies for use in therapy development, cellular reprogramming and gene editing.

300+ registered trials, as of January 2020, claim to involve non-viral transfection systems

Majority of the abovementioned clinical studies are / were focused on the evaluation of gene therapies, most of which are / were being evaluated for the treatment of oncological disorders. Further, it is worth noting that close to 50% of these trials were initiated in the last five years alone.

Over 500 cell / gene therapy developers are likely to enter into partnership with non-viral transfection system providers

It is worth noting that most of the players that are likely to enter into partnership with companies engaged in this domain are based in North America (52%), followed by those headquartered in Asia-Pacific (29%) and Europe (19%).

Revenues from the sales of non-viral transfection systems intended for research purposes, currently represent majority of the market share

By 2030, the contribution (in terms of sales-based revenues) of non-viral transfection systems for clinical applications, is anticipated to increase to 30% of the overall market. Further, the analysis presented in the report demonstrates that, in the foreseen future, around 50% of the market's revenues are likely to come in from the sales of electroporation-based transfection systems.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players that offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems?

Which type of transfection system is likely to witness high adoption in the foreseen future?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What kind of initiatives have been undertaken by big pharma players engaged in this domain?

What kind of companies are likely to partner with non-viral transfection system providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 1.4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Transfection System

Transfection Reagents



Electroporation-Transfection Systems



Other non-Viral Transfection Systems

End-User

Academic and Research Institutions



Pharmaceutical Companies



Others

Application Area

Research



Clinical

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in adoption of non-viral transfection systems is anticipated in clinical applications, in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following experts:

George Eastwood (Vice President, Business Development, Kytopen)

(Vice President, Business Development, Kytopen) Claudia Andretta (Global Business Development Manager, Clinical, Polyplus-transfection)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Altogen Biosystems

BEX

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BTX

Celsion

Genprex

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

MaxCyte

MilliporeSigma

Nepa Gene

Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology

OZ Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/non-viral-transfection/307.html

or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030

Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030

Global T-Cell (CAR-T, TCR, and TIL) Therapy Market (4th Edition), 2019 – 2030

Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1-(415)-800-3415

+44-(122)-391-1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-non-viral-transfection-reagents-and-systems-market-is-projected-to-be-worth-usd-1-4-billion-by-2030--growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-2-claims-roots-analysis-301059203.html

SOURCE Roots Analysis