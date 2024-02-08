The Novozymes Report 2023

This annual report has been released subsequent to the approval of the combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen on January 29, 2024.

The new combined group is called Novonesis. As an annual report is required to cover the activities of a group during a financial year, this report only discloses Novozymes’ financial and non-financial performance in 2023. Non-financial elements concerning the combined group, Novonesis, are provided in separate and clearly labeled sections. Read more about Novonesis in the section The next step on our strategic journey.

This report does not include any realised, combined, proforma or stand-alone financials of Chr. Hansen or the combined entity Novonesis.

The Novozymes Annual Report 2023 is attached in XHTML and PDF.

