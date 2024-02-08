|
08.02.2024 19:52:15
The Novozymes Report 2023
This annual report has been released subsequent to the approval of the combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen on January 29, 2024.
The new combined group is called Novonesis. As an annual report is required to cover the activities of a group during a financial year, this report only discloses Novozymes’ financial and non-financial performance in 2023. Non-financial elements concerning the combined group, Novonesis, are provided in separate and clearly labeled sections. Read more about Novonesis in the section The next step on our strategic journey.
This report does not include any realised, combined, proforma or stand-alone financials of Chr. Hansen or the combined entity Novonesis.
The Novozymes Annual Report 2023 is attached in XHTML and PDF.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: Novozymes A-S (B) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Novozymes A-S (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Novozymes A-S (B) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novozymes A-S (B) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novozymes A-S (B)
|47,50
|-1,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.