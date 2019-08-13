The NPD Group Announces Winners of Second Annual B2B Channel Performance Awards at XChange 2019

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group announced today the winners of the second annual B2B Channel Performance Awards during the XChange conference in Aurora, Colorado. The awards were given to brands that achieved the top revenue[1] or secured the highest market share point change[2] in the U.S., according to NPD's B2B Distributor and Reseller Tracking service, which tracks monthly sales-out information from the largest IT distributors and resellers.

This year's awards celebrate 14 winners across 7 categories in the U.S. B2B technology hardware and software markets. New this year is the Best of the Channel award, which will celebrate two winners based on results across all 250 B2B tech categories within NPD's Distributor and Reseller Tracking data.

"We are excited to announce this year's NPD B2B Channel Performance Awards at XChange, as it gives us an opportunity to celebrate the channel and recognize the brands that have achieved success over the last year," said Kate Roe-Semyon, President, B2B Technology Practice, The NPD Group. "Congratulations to today's award winners, we wish you continued success."

"The Channel Company values our collaboration with The NPD Group on the B2B Channel Performance Awards. We recognize the leadership and innovation the award winners bring to the IT channel, which is vital in this fast-paced era of transformation. They epitomize the technology companies that are at the heart of XChange," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to NPD for your dedication to helping solution providers and technology companies excel."

[1] Based on annual dollar sales in the U.S.

[2] Based on year over year dollar market share point change in the U.S.

NPD B2B Channel Performance Awards Methodology

Results for the NPD B2B Channel Performance Award winners are based on actual U.S. B2B technology revenue and market share data over the past year (12 ME May 2019), as reported by NPD's B2B Distributor Track® and Reseller Tracking service. To be eligible for the award, vendors are required to have sold corresponding products through the indirect B2B channel for a minimum of one year and through two or more channel partners.

About The NPD Group, Inc.

NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. We have offices in 27 cities worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, travel retail, video games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup and @npdtech.

