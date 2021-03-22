The number of daily active Thai users and trading volume on Bityard set a new high in 2021

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bityard, the world's leading cryptocurrency derivative exchange, has increasing number of users since 2020. The users on Bityard are from more than 150 countries, covering Southeast Asia, which also includes Thailand. At the beginning of 2021, the daily active Thai users and trading volume on Bityard set a new high.

In March 2021, the number of daily active Thai users reached 200% compared to the number in 2020. Bityard has been focusing on offering professional trading services as well as a wide variety of promotions for global users and has attracted a lot of users.

Thai investors will find many great features when trading on Bityard. As the liquidity provider, Bityard launched its crypto spot trading service in 2020, with more than 70 crypto spot trading pairs, to serve investors from all over the world.

Right now, when becoming a new user on Bityard, any Thai investor will have a chance to receive up to 258 Tether (USDT) as welcome bonus after completing certain tasks. Furthermore, for Thai investors, Bityard is planning to add more deposit methods, including fiat on-ramps.

In addition, due to huge amount of trading activities in Thailand, some local exchanges are struggling to have enough capacity to serve all the needs from the traders. This brings new opportunities to Bityard, which offers a reliable crypto trading platform. Thai investors can easily buy or sell Bitcoin and other types of altcoins on Bityard.

The Singapore headquarter of Bityard plans to launch more services for Thai investors in future, which includes forex and stock trading. Investors in Thailand can expect more good news from Bityard.

https://www.bityard.com/

