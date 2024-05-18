|
18.05.2024 19:00:15
The Observer view on child poverty: Labour must tackle this scourge as soon as possible | Observer editorial
Growing up in a poor household is one of the biggest barriers to opportunity, yet it affects millions of children• Gordon Brown on the UK’s child poverty scandal• Torsten Bell: We can easily end child poverty• Archbishop urges Starmer to ditch ‘cruel’ benefit capAlmost one in three British children now live in relative poverty. Former prime minister Gordon Brown last week referred to this generation as “austerity’s children”: children who have known nothing but what it is to grow up in families where money concerns are a constant toxic stress, where a lack of a financial cushion means one adverse event can trigger a downward debt spiral, and where parents have to make tough choices about essentials such as food and heating. Rising rates of child poverty are a product of political choices; that we have a government that has enabled them is a stain on our national conscience.The headline rate of child poverty is underpinned by other alarming trends. Two-thirds of children living in relative poverty, defined as 60% of median income, after housing costs, are in families where at least one adult works, a product of the number of low-paid jobs in the economy that do not allow parents to adequately provide for their children. Unsurprisingly, child poverty rates are higher in families where someone has a disability, and 58% of children from Pakistani and 67% of Bangladeshi backgrounds live in relative child poverty. Child homelessness is at record levels – more than 140,000 children in England are homeless, many living for years on end in temporary accommodation that does not meet the most basic of standards. One in six children live in families experiencing food insecurity, and one in 40 in a family that has had to access a food bank in the past 30 days. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
