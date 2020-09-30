30.09.2020 08:14:00

The October 2 draw will offer a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 Maxmillions

1 Maxmillions was won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to a selection sold in Ontario. The Friday, October 2 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $66 million, including a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt dürfte sich am Mittwoch schwächer präsentieren. Der deutsche Leitindex wird mit Verlusten erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen