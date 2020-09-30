|
The October 2 draw will offer a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 Maxmillions
1 Maxmillions was won yesterday
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to a selection sold in Ontario. The Friday, October 2 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $66 million, including a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
