The October 2 draw will offer a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to a selection sold in Ontario. The Friday, October 2 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $66 million, including a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec