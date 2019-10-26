The October 2019 edition of the Crystallography Times newsletter is online

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The October edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is now available on the company's global website. Crystallography Times is a monthly electronic newsletter published by Rigaku, focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction. It serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting the latest news and crystallographic research.

"Crystallography in the News" is a monthly collection of the latest scientific news and developments. The current issue presents nine news items from around the world, highlighting the latest research findings in protein and small molecule crystallography and X-ray diffraction. Seventeen recently published scientific papers, a schedule of upcoming events, and access to the Rigaku Oxford Diffraction user forum are also included.

The Product Spotlight in the current issue features the Rigaku HyPix-6000HE Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) X-ray detector. HPCs provide direct X-ray photon counting, single pixel point spread function and extremely low noise. The HyPix-6000HE HPC offers a small pixel size of 100 microns, which allows better resolution of reflections for long unit cells, as well as improved reflection profile analyses.

The Lab in the Spotlight feature highlights the UCB Laboratory on Bainbridge Island, responsible for the majority of the crystallography work by the Seattle Structural Genomics Center for Infectious Disease (- - SSGCID). The center's primary mission is to determine the 3D atomic structures of proteins and other molecules by applying state-of-the art high-throughput (HTP) technologies and methodologies.

Two books are reviewed in the October edition, The Physics of Everyday Things: The Extraordinary Science Behind an Ordinary Day, by James Kakalios, and How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems by Randall Munroe. Both books offer practical, and sometimes humorous, explorations of the physics of everyday life.

Crystallography Times is published monthly. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

