The ODP Corporation Announces Appointment of Sarah E. Hlavinka as General Counsel of Office Depot, LLC

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that Sarah E. Hlavinka will join the company as General Counsel of Office Depot, LLC on April 4, 2022, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer of The ODP Corporation, Gerry Smith. She will become Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of The ODP Corporation upon the departure of David Bleisch, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, from the company.

Hlavinka will lead the strategic direction of the legal organization and operations, as well as manage the regulatory and compliance matters for the company.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah to The ODP Corporation as we continue our transformation into a leading B2B distribution platform,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. "She’s a results-driven professional with a proven track record of advising senior executives and managing a wide array of complex issues, including corporate governance, strategy, risk integration and management, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and compliance in several industries.”

Hlavinka has over 30 years of experience as an advisor and business executive with broad-based experience and legal background in the technology, service, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Most recently, Hlavinka served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Itron, Inc. Prior to Itron, Inc., she served in a similar role at Xerox. Previously, she has served in various legal roles in companies across a broad range of disciplines.

"I’m delighted to be joining The ODP Corporation as the company evolves its platform to serve customers in new ways while further unlocking shareholder value,” said Hlavinka. "I look forward to being a part of the company’s winning culture – a culture that’s focused on taking care of customers and giving back to communities.”

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005958/en/