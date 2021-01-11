The ODP Corporation Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples

The ODP Corporation ("ODP” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform and retail locations, today confirmed that it has received a proposal to acquire the Company from USR Parent, Inc. ("USR Parent”), the parent company of Staples and a portfolio company of Sycamore Partners.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, ODP’s Board of Directors is carefully reviewing the proposal in consultation with its financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. As part of its review, the Board is evaluating various components of the proposal, including potential antitrust and other regulatory challenges given USR Parent’s ownership of Staples and past regulatory decisions blocking the combination of the two companies, purchase price, and closing conditionality. The Company noted that, according to its letter to ODP, USR Parent expects the regulatory process to take at least six months.

While the Board review is underway, the Company and its employees remain focused on positioning the business to deliver value for stakeholders through the implementation of its strategy to build upon the capabilities of its B2B platform, supported by its "Maximize B2B” restructuring plan, to drive future growth, achieve cost savings and pave the way for an enhanced competitive profile that builds on its unique strengths.

ODP shareholders need take no action at this time.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as legal and financial advisor to the Company, respectively.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

