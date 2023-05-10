|
10.05.2023 12:56:48
The ODP Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $72 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $75 million or $1.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.11 billion from $2.18 billion last year.
The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $72 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.4 Bln
