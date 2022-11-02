02.11.2022 13:55:05

The ODP Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $73 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $2.17 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $2.17 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.

